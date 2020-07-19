Advertisement

Eagle Scout Project to conserve endangered bird

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - As many Eagle Scouts begin finishing their volunteer work this summer, one is doing something to help protect an endangered species.

James Campbell and a group of people are building a tower to help better assist the chimney swift bird. It’s one that has begun seeing a decline in its population over the last 100 years in many areas of the North Americas. And a lot of this is due to the bird’s physical traits.

The main problem with the chimney swift is that they can’t cling on to horizontal branches. They’re feet simply aren’t strong enough. So they have to cling on vertically. And therefore they build their nest on the inside of formerly hollowed out trees, and then they switch over to chimneys.

James Campell, Eagle Scout

This tower is better designed to help conserve the bird and potentially increase its population count.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Subways showing support for the police

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Local Subways showing support for the police

News

House engulfed on State Route 7

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
House engulfed on State Route 7.

News

Tygart River swimmer injured by hit-and-run boater

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man swimming in the Tygart River on Saturday was struck and injured by a boat that then fled the scene.

News

DeWine: More COVID mandates in Ohio could come this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already required to wear facial coverings because of rising cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

MAC Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
No Fall Sports In MAC Until September 3rd

News

Parkersburg community rallies behind law enforcement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Parkersburg citizens showed their support for those who protect and serve.

News

Poll workers, mail-in voting issues as November election nears

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Concerns about lack of poll workers, mail-in voting cloud election day

News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replace wall near river trail

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace wall near river trail

News

WVU Parkersburg to continue virtual learning

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
WVU Parkersburg to continue virtual learning through fall semester

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Golfer Anna Earl's journey to recovery

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT