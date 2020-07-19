Eagle Scout Project to conserve endangered bird

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) - As many Eagle Scouts begin finishing their volunteer work this summer, one is doing something to help protect an endangered species.

James Campbell and a group of people are building a tower to help better assist the chimney swift bird. It’s one that has begun seeing a decline in its population over the last 100 years in many areas of the North Americas. And a lot of this is due to the bird’s physical traits.

The main problem with the chimney swift is that they can’t cling on to horizontal branches. They’re feet simply aren’t strong enough. So they have to cling on vertically. And therefore they build their nest on the inside of formerly hollowed out trees, and then they switch over to chimneys.

This tower is better designed to help conserve the bird and potentially increase its population count.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.