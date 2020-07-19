House engulfed on State Route 7

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A house off of State Route 7 was engulfed in flames.

The fire occurred at around noon. Three different fire departments from Grantsville, Newport, and St. Marys all rushed to put out the fire. The structural damage is too far from any repair and all belongings inside of the home were destroyed.

Authorities are investigating as to what caused the fire. We will keep you updated when we receive that information.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.