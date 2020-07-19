Advertisement

House engulfed on State Route 7

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - A house off of State Route 7 was engulfed in flames.

The fire occurred at around noon. Three different fire departments from Grantsville, Newport, and St. Marys all rushed to put out the fire. The structural damage is too far from any repair and all belongings inside of the home were destroyed.

Authorities are investigating as to what caused the fire. We will keep you updated when we receive that information.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Subways showing support for the police

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Local Subways showing support for the police

News

Eagle Scout Project to conserve endangered bird

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The main problem with the chimney swift is that they can't cling on to horizontal branches. They're feet simply aren't strong enough. So they have to cling on vertically. And therefore they build their nest on the inside of formerly hollowed out trees, and then they switch over to chimneys.

News

Tygart River swimmer injured by hit-and-run boater

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man swimming in the Tygart River on Saturday was struck and injured by a boat that then fled the scene.

News

DeWine: More COVID mandates in Ohio could come this week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he is not ruling out a statewide mask mandate as 60 percent of the state is already required to wear facial coverings because of rising cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

MAC Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Updated: 4 hours ago
No Fall Sports In MAC Until September 3rd

News

Parkersburg community rallies behind law enforcement

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Parkersburg citizens showed their support for those who protect and serve.

News

Poll workers, mail-in voting issues as November election nears

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Concerns about lack of poll workers, mail-in voting cloud election day

News

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to replace wall near river trail

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM EDT
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to replace wall near river trail

News

WVU Parkersburg to continue virtual learning

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:37 PM EDT
WVU Parkersburg to continue virtual learning through fall semester

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Golfer Anna Earl's journey to recovery

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:09 PM EDT