Advertisement

Las Vegas man accused of goading homeless man into fatal stunt for $6

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) - A Las Vegas man is charged with a felony for allegedly persuading a mentally ill, homeless man to perform a stunt that led to his death. Video shows the suspect laughing as the victim lay on the ground dying.

Police announced Wednesday they arrested 28-year-old Keonte Jones for felony willful disregard for a person’s safety. On June 20, the suspect allegedly offered 55-year-old Larry Coner, a man whose family says he was mentally ill and known to panhandle, money to perform a backflip on Facebook Live.

Coner attempted the stunt three times. On the third attempt, he landed on his neck. He died 10 days later from a major spinal injury.

Police say Jones continued recording and laughing for nearly 10 minutes as bystanders went to check on Coner. The suspect told them there was no need to call 911.

A member of Coner’s family brought the video of the incident to police, who reviewed and investigated it, resulting in Jones’ arrest.

Coner’s younger sister, who wanted to remain anonymous for her safety, says the incident was inhumane. She says she went to visit her brother at the hospital before his death. He had lost his memory and didn’t know why he was there.

She says watching the video and hearing Jones’ comments is gut-wrenching, but she’s happy he was arrested.

"It's not funny because he's dead now," she said. "How can you not have human compassion and compassion for another human being?"

Coner was a father and loved by his family, his sister says. The family set up a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses. It has raised more than $14,000.

Copyright 2020 KSNV, Facebook/Rearranging Williams, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rapper Kanye West draws crowd to 1st event as candidate

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By MEG KINNARD
Kanye West brought his offbeat presidential bid to South Carolina Sunday.

News

Local Subways showing support for the police

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Local Subways showing support for the police

News

Eagle Scout Project to conserve endangered bird

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The main problem with the chimney swift is that they can't cling on to horizontal branches. They're feet simply aren't strong enough. So they have to cling on vertically. And therefore they build their nest on the inside of formerly hollowed out trees, and then they switch over to chimneys.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus rebounds around the world, deaths top 600,000

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Geir Moulson
The number of confirmed infections worldwide has passed 14.2 million, out of which 3.7 million are in the United States. Experts believe the true numbers around the world are higher because of testing shortages and data collection.

National

U.S. continues staggering COVID-19 surge

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
Several states are reporting a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths

Latest News

News

House engulfed on State Route 7

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
House engulfed on State Route 7.

National

House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrations that have been taking place since the death of George Floyd intensified for another night in Portland.

National Politics

Roger Stone calls Black radio host racial slur in interview

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
The exchange occurred on Saturday's Mo'Kelly Show, whose host - Morris O'Kelly - grilled Stone on his conviction for lying to Congress, tampering with witnesses and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

Coronavirus

Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM SALTER and HOLLY RAMER
School districts around the U.S. are grappling with whether to bring students back to classrooms in the fall, and how to keep them and their teachers safe from the coronavirus if they do.

National

Twitter: Hack hit 130 accounts, company ‘embarrassed’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Twitter says the hack that compromised the accounts of some of its most high-profile users targeted 130 people.

News

Tygart River swimmer injured by hit-and-run boater

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A man swimming in the Tygart River on Saturday was struck and injured by a boat that then fled the scene.