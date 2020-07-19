Local Subways show support for the police

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Some community members have been looking for ways to support law enforcement as calls to “defund the police” are heard nationwide in the wake of George Floyd’s death while in police custody.

Some business owners are showing their support both visually and through special treatment of law enforcement. A few local Subways are getting involved by not only showing on their signs that they support the police but by offering free sandwiches to all of those that came in to order one yesterday.

One franchisee says he was unable to attend Saturday’s “Back the Blue,” rally so he found an alternative way to show his support.

The police getting so much bad press, I thought we needed to do something to help. Show the other side of all the good that the police do. All it seems we hear now is all the bad. And, you know, like anything else there maybe a couple of bad cops, but what about the thousands of them that do their job every day that are good. You don’t hear about that.

These signs can be seen at the Subway in Belpre and at two Parkersburg locations. One on Seventh Street and the on Blizzard Drive.

