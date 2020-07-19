Advertisement

MAC Delays Start Of Fall Sports

Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT
The Mid-American Conference announced Thursday that all fall sports won’t begin until September 3rd. They stated the reason being “all due caution for the health and well-being of the student-athletes, coaches, and others involved.” The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return to competition on an adjusted timeline. The sports affected by the move are field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball along with men’s and women’s cross country. Ohio University is a member in the MAC in all sports while WVU plays in men’s soccer.

The conference said “this decision applies to exhibition and non-conference games and will align with the start of football season, allowing all fall competition to begin at the same time.” The rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons will be determined by each member institution.

