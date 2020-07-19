Advertisement

Rapper Kanye West criticizes Harriet Tubman at rally

By MEG KINNARD
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday, saying the Underground Railroad conductor “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.

West delivered a lengthy monologue, touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals, before a crowd in North Charleston, South Carolina. Whether he is actually seeking the nation's highest office remains a question.

Tubman is one of the most respected figures of 19th century America. An African American who escaped slavery, she helped enslaved Black men and women travel north to freedom and fought for the Union during the Civil War. She later became a supporter of women's suffrage.

On abortion, West said that while he believes it should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could be a way to discourage the practice.

“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he said as an example.

Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, the entertainer appeared on a livestream of the event. Several hundred people gathered in a venue, where gospel music played before West’s appearance.

The event was reportedly for registered guests only, although a campaign website had no registration or RSVP information.

Speaking without a microphone, West became tearful at one point while talking about his mother, who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

West needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. The entertainer tweeted out a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed. Email to an address purportedly associated with the campaign was not returned Sunday afternoon.

West, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

St. Louis couple charged for pulling guns at protest

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By JIM SALTER
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has charged a white husband and wife with felony unlawful use of a weapon for displaying guns during a racial injustice protest outside their mansion.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Calloway Junior Tour at Parkersburg Country Club

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

WVU-P virtual semester and what it means for some classes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
WTAP News @ 5 - WVU-P virtual semester and what it means for some classes

Coronavirus

Trump faces divisions with Senate GOP on virus aid

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Lisa Mascaro
President Donald Trump insisted “good things” were underway on the next COVID-19 aid package Monday as he met with Republican congressional leaders, but new divisions between the Senate GOP and the White House posed fresh challenges as the crisis worsened and emergency relief was expiring.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio group strikes for Black lives

Updated: 44 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Emma Richards

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 50 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 53 minutes ago

National

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
Dubbed the “Strike for Black Lives,” the protest was organized by labor unions and social and racial justice organizations, which planned a range of actions in more than two dozen U.S. cities.

National

Mayo Clinic bronze brothers ‘lead by example,' wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
A bronze sculpture of founding brothers William and Charles Mayo is decked out with face masks in front of the world-famous hospital.

Coronavirus

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LISA MARIE PANE, KELLI KENNEDY and ED WHITE
The desperate race to corral the coronavirus pandemic is taking on even greater urgency as a burgeoning economic crisis collides with political turmoil.