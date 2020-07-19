Advertisement

Sunrise Baptist Church helps those in need through food pantry program

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As many Americans have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local church is trying to make life a little easier for those having a hard time providing for their families.

The Sunrise Baptist Church has opened up their food pantry on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Pantry workers say they give supplies to dozens of people in need when their pantry opens. They wish to continue operations for as long as possible. They also offer their prayers to those in need.

We’ve been trying to get as many people helped as possible god-willing and everything. And we make sure that those that are looking for stuff will be able to. So we try to supply what they need with the help of the community. And also by prayer as well.

Valerie Richards, Sunrise Baptist Church Food Pantry

The church’s food pantry is appointment-only to go by CDC guidelines. If you would like to know more about their hours, pantry workers say to give the church a call.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Calloway Junior Tour at Parkersburg Country Club

Updated: 40 minutes ago

News

WVU-P virtual semester and what it means for some classes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
WTAP News @ 5 - WVU-P virtual semester and what it means for some classes

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio group strikes for Black lives

Updated: 44 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Emma Richards

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County Schools talk virtual school program

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WVU-P virtual semester and what it means for some classes

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg Area Community Foundation accepting fall grants

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County census response still above state, national average

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Northbound closed on I-77 at mile marker 9.6

Updated: 1 hours ago