Sunrise Baptist Church helps those in need through food pantry program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - As many Americans have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one local church is trying to make life a little easier for those having a hard time providing for their families.

The Sunrise Baptist Church has opened up their food pantry on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Pantry workers say they give supplies to dozens of people in need when their pantry opens. They wish to continue operations for as long as possible. They also offer their prayers to those in need.

We’ve been trying to get as many people helped as possible god-willing and everything. And we make sure that those that are looking for stuff will be able to. So we try to supply what they need with the help of the community. And also by prayer as well.

The church’s food pantry is appointment-only to go by CDC guidelines. If you would like to know more about their hours, pantry workers say to give the church a call.

