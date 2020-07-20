Advertisement

Governor, DHHR: COVID-19 outbreak involving Wood County church

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice and representatives of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources say COVID-19 outbreaks involving church congregations have been reported in seven counties, including Wood County.

That was made public Monday during the governor’s news briefing. Carrie Brainard, of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said the outbreak, affecting five church members, was reported within the past few days.

Neither Brainard or the DHHR would name the local church involved. She said individuals who may have been exposed will be contacted and encouraged to isolate.

Brainard said the five infected were all connected to the congregation, although it isn’t certain whether the virus originated in the church itself.

“They are members of this congregation,” she said. “They may have contracted it at the building, or it may have been in association with those people in other places.”

“Please, please know that the church setting is the ideal setting to spread this virus,” the governor pleaded. “We have said repeatedly, a pew in between us, some level of social distancing away from those who are not in your immediate family. And the other thing is: you have got to wear a mask in church.”

A DHHR spokeswoman said outbreaks are reported in chruches in seven counties-Boone, Grant, Logan, Kanawha, Raleigh, Taylor and Wood-accounting for about 75 total cases combined.

