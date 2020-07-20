MOV Health Department requiring back-to-school vaccination appointments

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - While the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department typically allows walk-ins for back-to-school vaccinations, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are now required. Social distancing and masks are required at all locations, and masks are often available for those who do not have them.

The Health Department asks that parents provide insurance information at the time of scheduling so that authorization information from the insurance company can be received ahead of time. It is also requested that parents obtain their child’s immunization records prior to scheduling an appointment and that only one parent accompany their child to reduce the number of people in the office.

While many parents may be uncertain when it comes to the status of school reopenings in the fall, the Health Department recommends not waiting to schedule their children for vaccinations because, if their child does return to school in the fall as scheduled, the vaccinations will be necessary.

“We know that people are thinking, ‘Ok, school’s probably not going to start, we’re not going to be in a classroom.’ But we don’t know that yet, and to be enrolled they have to have these vaccinations taken care of. So we don’t want people waiting until September 8 when school is supposed to start and finding out, ‘My child can’t be enrolled in school because they haven’t had their vaccinations,’” said Carrie Brainard, public information officer at the Health Department.

Those who would like to schedule an appointment are asked to call one of the following numbers:

Calhoun County office: 304-354-6101

Pleasants County office: 304-684-2461

Ritchie County office: 304-643-2917

Roane County office: 304-927-1480

Wirt County office: 304-275-3131

Wood County office: 304-485-7374

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.