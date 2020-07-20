Obituary: Alexander Cole Hornbeck

Alexander Cole Hornbeck, 18 months, passed away July 17, 2020 in Morgantown, WV.

He was born in Parkersburg December 30, 2018 a son of Charles Hornbeck Jr and Angela (Hazen) Hornbeck both of Parkesburg.

In addition to Alexanders parents, he is survived by his brother, Charles “Lee” Hornbeck III, sister, Kaitlyn Hornbeck, grandparents Berny and Linda Brookover and Charles and Criss Hornbeck

Graveside Services will be Tuesday 10:00 AM at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Walker, WV. Reverend John Strimer and Raymond Maleke will be officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

