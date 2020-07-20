Obituary: Carole Sue Russell

Carole Sue Russell, 74, of Coolville, OH passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH.

She was born March 29, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Helen Mary Deem Johnson. Carole was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and retired from Lee Middleton Original Dolls after several years of service. She loved reading, watching Ohio State Football, enjoyed bible study, fellowship and loved her cat. She was a member of the Belpre Church of Christ.

Carole is survived by her husband, James Russell; her children, Richard “Rick” Auville (Janet) of Richmond, IN and Rebecca Bloomer of Coolville, OH; step-children, Eldon Russell (Becky) of Cutler, OH and Shelby Russell of Wooster, OH; sister, Sharon Smith Cogar (Raymond) of Davisville, WV; grandchildren, Jake Gillilan (Whitney), Jeremy Gillilan, Brandon Russell and Jason Parsons; great-grandchildren, Aila Gillilan, Emily Russell, and Madison; and nephew, Greg Smith and others nephews, nieces and cousins.

In addition to her mother, Carole was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard V. Auville and two brothers, Frederick L. and Donald L. Johnson.

Memorial services will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Belpre Church of Christ with Jeff Stevenson officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the Belpre Church of Christ in memory of Carole.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Russell family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

