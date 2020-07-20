Obituary: Charlotte June Potter

Charlotte June Potter, 82, of Parkersburg died July 18, 2020 at CCMC Memorial Campus. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Theron Rawson and Bonita Marie (Miller) Rhodes.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1956, where she served as secretary to the Dean of Girls, and class secretary/treasure. She was also a member of the Golden Horseshoe Club. She was very active as a PHS Alumni. She is the only woman to be inducted into the Parkersburg High School Football Hall of Fame, served on the PHS Stadium Committee, and was a member of Outstanding Alumni Hall of Fame. She was one of the Red Capers, who decorated the locker room before every football game and was at all the football games for fifty years. She worked at Union Trust and retired from Commercial Bank as Trust Officer and Vice President. She was a member of Altrusa Club for Business Women, Parkersburg Yacht Club and served as a board member to the Colonial House and Salvation Army.

She is survived by three children Bernard L. Potter, Jr. of Parkersburg, Cynthia Morris (Luke) of Hastings, Minnesota, and Christine Potter (Christie) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren Bernard L. "Trey" Potter III (Lu), Jennifer Brown, Nichole Johnson (Mike), Aaron Morris (Leighann), Seth Morris (Lindsay), and Chelsea Nauer (Jason); and thirteen great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Bernard Louis Potter, Sr.; sister Shirley Amick; and two brothers William R. and Charles F. Rhodes.

Services will be Wednesday 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM.

Memorial donations may be made in Charlotte's name to Parkersburg High School Stadium Committee, 2101 Dudley Ave, Parkersburg WV 26101.

