Obituary: Glenola A. Eddy

Glenola Angelina Eddy 91 of Newark, WV passed away July 19, 2020. She was born in Wirt County December 12, 1928 a daughter of the late Archibald Bain and Edan Evans Bain. She was united in marriage to Henry E. Eddy on August 16, 1947. Mrs. Eddy, “Skeet” as she was known to her family and close friends was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a gracious homemaker and excellent cook and had two green thumbs. She kept all of the neighbor birds fed and she especially enjoyed cardinals. She was a member of the Newark Baptist Church, and thought of the church as her family. Surviving are two daughters Shirley Koenig and Joyce Blankenship and one son and daughter-in-law Michael and Natalie Eddy. Also surviving are several grandchildren and great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Henry on September 13, 2003 and a brother Robert and eight sisters, Virginia, Dolores, Blanche, Juanita, Betty, Norma, Gladys and Adelia, and son-in-law Richard Koenig.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday 2PM at the K of P Cemetery in Elizabeth with Rev. Dwight Brohard officiating. Visitation will be Thursday 11-1 at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Newark Baptist Church, 4362 Newark Road, Elizabeth, WV 26143. The family would like to thank The Willows Center for exceptional care. Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, WV is in charge of arrangements.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.