Obituary: Janet Jane McClure

Janet Jane McClure, 80, of Waverly, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at The Arbors of Marietta. She was born on December 19, 1939, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of Watson O. and Opal J. Bayles.

Janet was United Methodist by faith. Her life was centered around her family. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She married Lawrence E. McClure on April 16, 1956, and they enjoyed 64 years together. He survives with children: Daniel (Nadyne) McClure, Carrie Ptachick and Kim (Martin) Wingrove all of Wavery; grandchildren: Joseph (Jennifer) Wingrove of Vienna, Jessica (Adam) Nohe of Parkersburg and Sfc. Sergeant 1st Class Clinton (Erica) McClure of Ft. Gordon, GA; great grandchildren: Jordyn, Ethan and Ava Wingrove. Also she is survived by her brothers: Thomas (Helen) Bayles of Vienna, Ronald Bayles of Boaz, Dennis (Linda) Bayles of Waverly and sister Bet (Jim) Reynolds of Boaz and special person in her life, Christopher Lauderman. Janet was his Nanny for years and left this life still his Nanny. He is the son of her special neighbors John and Esther Lauderman. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private services will be held for Janet due to Covid-19. McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

