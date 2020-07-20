Obituary: Madeline Kay Hill

Madeline Kay Hill, 78, of Belpre, OH, died July 17, 2020 at MariettaMemorial Hospital after an 8 year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born November 23, 1941 in Marietta to the late James E. and Mary EvelynHanna. She was a 1959 graduate of Marietta High School. Madeline married Perley F. Hill in Marietta on April 2, 1960 at Christ United MethodistChurch. After raising their children, she went to work as a dental assistant for Dr. James Mendenhall in Parkersburg, WV.

Madeline will be deeply missed by her husband of 60 years, her children:James Hill of Vincent, OH; Lisa Saunders (Timothy) of Merritt Island, FL; LoriMcVey (Michael) of Purcellville, VA; and her grandchildren: TaylorSaunders, Cydnee Saunders Snow (Ian), Joshua and Justin Hill, and Ryan, Kyle, and Evan McVey.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Ward (Randy) of Marietta, OH, her sister-in-law, Barbara Hill of Lower Salem, OH and beloved nieces, nephew, and numerous cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter DebraKay, father and mother-in-law, George and Freda Hill and brother-in-law, GaryHill.

Due to concerns over COVID there will be a private service for immediate family on July 24, 2020 at Roberts Funeral Home with burial in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.robertsfuneralhome.com. In lieu offlowers, please consider a contribution to the Lewy Body DementiaAssociation in her name. Contributions can be made at www.LBDA.org or mailed to: LBDA 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.