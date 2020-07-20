Advertisement

Obituary: Patsy Jean Green

Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Patsy Jean Green, 76, of Davisville, WV died Saturday July 17, 2020 at her residence.  She was born in Walker, WV a daughter of the late Floyd and Sophia (Nelson) Modesitt.

She worked at ResCare.  She devoted her life to family and friends.

She is survived by four children Jody Buckley (Cliff) of Parkersburg, Mark Green of Davisville, Paula Daley (Michael) of Walker, and Adam Green (Holly) of Walker; five grandchildren including Wesley, Marcia, and Beth; two great grandchildren Savannah and Sophia; and two sisters Katie Spears and Bonnie McClung.

At her request there will be no visitation or service.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

