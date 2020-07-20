Obituary: Rhoda D. Stephens

Rhoda D. Stephens, 90, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Pine View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisville, WV.

Rhoda was born September 7, 1929 on Indian Creek near Harrisville, WV, a daughter of the late Charles A. and Minnie Pearl (Deem) Moss. She spent her life as a loving homemaker. She also worked in the garment industry of Ritchie County for Economy Industries of Harrisville, WV.

She is survived by her daughter, Shelia Layfield (Rod) of Cairo, WV and her son, Shelby Moss of Albuquerque, NM, and her grandchildren, Kevin and Joe Layfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl W. Stephens; brother, Everett Moss; sister, Opal Hinzman and an infant sister.

Graveside services will be 11am, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Cairo IOOF Cemetery with Pastor Mike Hardbarger officiating. Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV is assisting the family with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made in Rhoda’s name to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

