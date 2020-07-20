Advertisement

Teachers union chief: schools under virus trends ‘not safe’

Jul. 20, 2020
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The head of a West Virginia teachers union is expressing doubt that public schools can open to face-to-face instruction in early September based on recent trends with the coronavirus pandemic.

American Federation of Teachers state President Fred Albert says it’s not safe to start the school year if virus cases are surging.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice said earlier this month he is targeting Sept. 8 as a tentative date to open schools.

Justice says he’s not willing to open schools unless he’s certain it is safe.

The number of confirmed virus cases in West Virginia has doubled in the past month.  

