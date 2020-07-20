Washington County Health Department holding low-cost pet vaccinations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Health Department will be offering low-cost rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs this weekend. The vaccination clinic will be held on Saturday, July 25 from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. outside the Health Department’s office, and vaccinations will cost ten dollars each.

Vaccinations will be administered by local veterinarians, many of whom support the low-cost option for those who may be unable to take their pets to a veterinarian and pay full cost, said Josh Lane, director of environmental health at the Washington County Health Department.

“Our real target is the people who simply don’t have the money to do it, or who would not be taking their animals to the vet regularly to get these things done,” Lane said. “The veterinarians who help us with these clinics see it as reaching the people who probably aren’t going to be coming into their offices because they don’t have the money to pay for the office visit,” he added.

Lane also noted that the veterinarians are sometimes able to spot health issues in pets being vaccinated and recommend their owners take them to a professional for further care. This is an additional benefit for those whose pets may not have been seen by a veterinarian if not for the low-cost clinic.

“They’re not doing a full examination, but it is nice that they’re able to look at them and say, ‘You really need to try to get this animal to a veterinarian,’” Lane said.

For additional information on the clinic, visit its Facebook event page.

