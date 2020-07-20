Wood County falls to second in Census response, but ahead of 2010

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Wood County now is second to Jefferson County on its rate of response to the 2020 census count.

But the head of the local census committee told the Wood County Commission Monday its rate of response as ahead of its percentage from the 2010 count.

Census takers are beginning to go door-to-door to reach people who have not responded so far.

They’re doing so with social distancing in mind, including remaining outdoors and within six feet distance from homeowners. But Wood County Census Committeee Chair Pam Brust says people trying to avoid direct contact with them have alternatives.

”They can give you a phone number and you can do it over the phone, if you don’t feel comfortable doing that,” Brust told the commission. “The interviews, again, by law, are confidential, and the answers cannot be shared with immigration or law enforcement agencies.”

Scheduled events this spring to educate the public on the census had to be cancelled due to the virus outbreak.

Wood County’s response rate remains higher than the national and West Virginia’s average, although the Mountain State’s response as a whole is now above 50%.

Here are census response numbers for local communities:

Parkersburg city: 63.1%

Williamstown city: 73.5%

Vienna city: 75.7%

Town of North Hills: 83.2%

