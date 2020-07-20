Advertisement

WVU-P virtual semester and what it means for some classes

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - With the recent announcement that West Virginia University of Parkersburg will be having virtual-only classes, there are a few things that might get in the way of students getting everything out of their courses.

Some classes that are more hands-on or performative will likely be taught virtually. Classes that fall in the same category will have an exception such as welding or science labs.

However, the college is confident in the professors’ creativity in providing the same experience in a virtual aspect.

Our faculty are every bit that creative. So, they’re looking for hands-on ways to teach their classes in virtual means. And this generation of students really enjoy technology much more than my generation did when we were students.

Christopher Gilmer, West Virginia University-Parkersburg President

The college also says that they will likely go back to a hybrid or in-person classes later in the semester depending on how the COVID-19 numbers look.

