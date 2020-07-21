Advertisement

2nd woman gives birth after uterus transplant at Cleveland Clinic

'I never thought I would see those words that you’re pregnant'
By Kendall Forward
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two loving parents are raising their miracle baby after the mother got pregnant and delivered following the second-ever uterus transplant trial at the Cleveland Clinic.

Cole was born this past March. “He’s perfect,” said Michelle, in an interview provided by the Cleveland Clinic. “The smiles melt your heart.”

For most of her life, Michelle thought she would never be able to give birth to her own child after she discovered she didn’t have a uterus.

Thanks to a trial through the Cleveland Clinic, she was able to carry and give birth to her son. She is the second woman to deliver a baby through a transplanted uterus from a deceased donor.

Dr. Cristiano Quintini said her condition affects one out of 500 women, “so it’s something that could potentially change the life of many women and families around the world.”

“We are basically placing a new uterus into a woman and this will allow them to become pregnant and carry a child of their own,” said Dr. Uma Perni. “She got pregnant with her first embryo transfer which was very exciting obviously to her but also to the whole team.”

Michelle waited a year for the transplant donation. She got the call she was a match while she was at work on a Saturday and was told to come in the following day. Her surgery lasted over 14 hours.

She said she wanted to “feel normal” so she took a pregnancy test at home. “They were going to do a blood test to make sure I was pregnant, but I wanted to pee on that stick.” She said. “I never thought I would see those words that you’re pregnant. I didn’t think I could ever say I’m pregnant.”

Copyright 2020 WOIO and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

