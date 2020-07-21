Area foundations support Marietta College children’s literacy program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Marietta College had to cancel its STREAM Summer Camp, an educational camp for children typically held every year. But in an effort to continue to provide an opportunity for area children to engage in reading and literacy, it created a Reading Adventure Package Program, in which age-appropriate fiction and non-fiction books, as well as additional educational materials, were recently delivered to local children.

The program has received financial support from both the Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) and the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF). Originally, around 80 children were enrolled in the program, but due to the support of those foundations, the college was able to work with area organizations that serve local youth and reach more children than initially planned, according to Mason Beuhring, communications and program services director at MCF.

Because many children have been out of school for some time due to the pandemic, and since fall school plans may be uncertain for some, the program is seen as a valuable tool to help children continue to engage in educational activities.

“So many of our children really need this kind of enrichment activity right now since they have been out of in-person school for a period of time. We want to make sure that they are still getting the opportunity to improve their reading skills and to not see setbacks in that area during the pandemic. So getting materials into the hands of children I think is really important this summer, to keep that educational level up,” said Marian Clowes, associate director for community leadership at PACF.

Beuhring expressed a similar sentiment.

“I think any focus on a child’s education will be beneficial...it’s really great to help a child develop their imagination through reading,” Beuhring said. “I’m excited to see Marietta College adapting its literacy program...and I’m glad the Marietta Community Foundation could be a part of it,” he added.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.