Callaway Junior Tour comes to Parkersburg Country Club

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

The Callaway Junior Tour is nearing its end, and Monday, golfers played the Parkersburg Country Club in the first round of the Tour Championship.

The action teed off at 10 a.m. and over 75 players took part.

Mace Bush, Parkersburg, and Davis Haynes, Ripley, tied to win the boys 17 and 18 year old division, both shooting 3-over on the day.

Brielle Milhoan of Vienna finished first in the girls 10-14 division with a score of 14-over par.

Parkersburg Lady Big Red Nicole Lincicome shot 9-over par, and finished third in the girls 15-18 division.

The final round of the tour championship is scheduled for Wednesday at the Greenbrier Resort on Meadows Course.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.