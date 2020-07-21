Advertisement

Callaway Junior Tour comes to Parkersburg Country Club

West Virginia's best youth golfers took part in the first round of the Callaway Junior Tour Championship
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

The Callaway Junior Tour is nearing its end, and Monday, golfers played the Parkersburg Country Club in the first round of the Tour Championship.

The action teed off at 10 a.m. and over 75 players took part.

Mace Bush, Parkersburg, and Davis Haynes, Ripley, tied to win the boys 17 and 18 year old division, both shooting 3-over on the day.

Brielle Milhoan of Vienna finished first in the girls 10-14 division with a score of 14-over par.

Parkersburg Lady Big Red Nicole Lincicome shot 9-over par, and finished third in the girls 15-18 division.

The final round of the tour championship is scheduled for Wednesday at the Greenbrier Resort on Meadows Course.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Anna Earl receives the Nicklaus Spirit Award

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT
Anna Earl is the winner of the Jack Nicklaus 2020 Youth Spirit award.

Sports

WVU’s Stills named Big 12 preseason Defensive Player of the year

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT
West Virginia University senior Darius Stills is named the Big 12 Conference's pre-season defensive player of the year,

Sports

WVU signs hoops recruit

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
-Seny Ndiaye has signed a national letter of intent to play men’s basketball at West Virginia.

Sports

Finau leads after 1 round of The Memorial

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:21 PM EDT
Tony Finau fires a 6 under par 66 to charge into the lead at the Memorial

Latest News

Sports

Summer sports scoreboard

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM EDT
Marietta defeats Meigs 8-5. Wheeling shades Wood County 2-1

Sports

Marshall University Football QB leaves program

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT
|
By Kristen Bentley
Isaiah Greene has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Sports

Parks pours it on at WV Women’s Amateur golf championship

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
Marshall senior golfer Kerrigan Parks completed a wire to wire victory at the West Virginia Women’s Amateur golf championship on Tuesday at the Barry Hills Country Club.. Vienna's Lauryn Davidson finishes third.

Sports

Browns reported close to big deal with Garrett

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are closing in on a massive contract extension with star defensive end Myles Garrett.

Sports

Pirates Preview

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT
The Pittsburgh Pirates believe the shortened 2020 major league season will give them a chance to bounce back following a miserable last-place finish in 2019.

Sports

Kerri Parks leads WV Women’s Amateur

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT
Marshall senior Kerrigan Parks is running away with the 97th West Virginia women’s amateur golf championship in Charleston.