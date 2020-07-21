Advertisement

Feds investigate $60 million corruption case in Ohio

FBI confirms law-enforcement activity at House Speaker Larry Householder's farm
(WITN)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Federal prosecutors plan to announce charges Tuesday afernoon related to their investigation of a $60 million public-corruption case.

The case involves an alleged bribe to a state official and associates, according to the office of David DeVillers, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

DeViller’s office said in a news release Tuesday that he and the FBI will discuss the charges Tuesday afternoon.

DeVillers described the allegations as a ``public corruption racketeering conspiracy involving $60 million.‘'

The announcement Tuesday morning came as FBI agents were at the southeastern Ohio farm of House Speaker Larry Householder.

FBI spokesman Todd Lindgren confirmed without providing details that agents were conducting ``law enforcement activity'' on the farm.

