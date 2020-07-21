Little Hocking boil water advisory canceled

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - The boil advisory issued on July 17, for the Little Hocking Water Association customers, who are located in the areas of Ridgewood Heights, along Belpre Township Road 97 including the Dugan Ridge area, the Dragstip Road area, the Farson Street area, and the Braun Road area, has been cancelled.

Water samples were collected to analyze for bacteria, as recommended by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OEPA).

The Little Hocking Water Association has been notified of good results on the samples.

