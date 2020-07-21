Marching band competitions canceled in Ohio

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Music Education Association (OMEA) announced Monday that high school marching band competitions in the state have been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The OMEA trustees voted to not sanction any local events in 2020, and to cancel OMEA State Marching Band Finals, in order to protect the safety of students, instructors, and family members.

“Speaking for my own program, we had six contests on our schedule spread throughout the fall, so [the students] were really devastated when I told them those weren’t going to happen,”said JD Latorre, the marching band affairs chair at OMEA and a high school music instructor with Berne Union Local Schools. However, Latorre noted that he feels it is a necessary decision to prioritize safety.

In addition, while some school bands may be able to play at sporting events in some capacity, their ability to travel to away games will likely be severely limited.

“The transportation is a huge problem for us because even for small bands, with social distancing in place, it vastly increases the number of buses needed, and some bands were just flat-out told they won’t be able to travel this year because it’s not financially feasible or they don’t have enough buses,” Latorre said.

Indeed, local high schools are feeling that impact. For example, Warren High School has decided its marching band won’t be attending away games, according to Courtney Clark, director of bands at Warren Local Schools. The school announced the cancelations to families via social media last night and again through email today.

“There are some families, honestly, that are probably sighing a bit of relief. But I imagine all of the families, to some extent or another, are feeling a really hollow, empty feeling. It’s not anything we can control, and one of the things I try to teach the kids is that we can’t stress about the things we can’t control,” Clark said.

Clark plans to work to offer students performance opportunities in a manner that is safe.

“One of the things that my director and I are committed to is providing an opportunity for students to perform, to grow, to create an educational experience for them. And while we have lost one medium to do that, one avenue of performance, we’re going to work to do all we can to give them another outlet,” Clark said.

Clark added that those opportunities will likely be virtual. For example, he is considering virtually live streaming a holiday concert, though plans have not yet been decided upon. In addition, the OMEA will offer the opportunity for bands to submit a video for critique and feedback from a reduced adjudicator panel, but there will be no rating. Details will be announced in August.

Clark also noted that he feels for the seniors who will not have another chance to compete before graduating.

“I have a really outstanding senior class this year that has worked really hard and has always performed at a really high level. It’s almost twice as hard to know that those seniors are robbed of their senior season,” Clark said.

The OMEA had 66 local events scheduled for 2020, all of which were canceled. Last year, there were approximately 15,000 students who performed at the finals, according to Latorre, and this year would have been similar. So when instructors and family members are added to that, the decision impacts and protects many thousands of people statewide.

