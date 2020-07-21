Advertisement

More than 100 gather at Gainesville City Hall for a Black Lives Matter Trans Inclusivity Rally

The newly founded group, Unspoken Treasure Society, hosted the rally to educate people on the LGBT Community.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

A message of unity, inclusion and equality sounds off from the steps of Gainesville city hall at a rally highlighting the transgender community.

The founder said, "I saw a lot of division in the community, and I saw people who looked like myself lost."

The event was organized by the newly founded group, Unspoken Treasure Society. Their role is meant to serve as an advocate for the transgender community. "And so it's a lot of ignorance when it comes to the trans community."

Founder and CEO of Unspoken Treasure Society in Gainesville, Natalia Dupree, organized the rally to educate people about the LGBT community’s role in the Black Lives Matter movement.

"So the biggest thing is educate and then slowly but surely start mending all the atrocities that's been bestowed upon us from different communities outside of us that don't understand us."

Speakers and allies of the transgender community spoke out against inequality as people in the crowd stood socially distanced. "We are leaders, we are elegant and we are survivors."

With support from Gainesville Socialist Alternative, and the Dream Defenders people had access to masks, hand sanitizer and water. One member said, "These rallies are peaceful events that are filled with joy and love."

As a member of Socialist Alternative, Jyotir Kulmacz says it's important to show up and show support. "Well it means a lot to me, because this is my community. No matter what background you come from or your gender identity or your race or your sex we are a community here in Gainesville and I believe in standing together and it's important to me to be a part of that."

Beyond standing in solidarity, organizers add that after the rally they want people to use their voice to stand up for LGBT people of color in this community.

