Morgantown couple seeks donations to offset adoption costs

Couples' Columbus-based adoption agency shutting down due to COVID-19; couple looking to raise $10,000 to offset losses
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Carrie and Randy Justus have gone through many struggles to be able to start a family, but their church community has come together to help cover adoption expenses.

Carrie and Randy Justus are a couple who have been looking to start a family but have dealt with many challenges during that quest.

“We went through miscarriages and a very bad ectopic pregnancy,” Randy Justus said, “where, unfortunately (Carrie) almost lost her life but she was saved by wonderful doctors here at WVU Hospital.”

As a result of these challenges, the Justus’s decided on adoption, but they hit a snag when their agency, Columbus-based Adoption by GentleCare, shut down roughly three weeks ago due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the Justus’s were unable to recoup their $10,000 deposit that was lost due to the shutdown, as the couple were on an adoption waitlist.

“We were distraught, and we wondered what we were going to do to pick up the pieces from this.” Carrie Justus said

To help the family, Fairview United Methodist Church in Morgantown started the “Sparks Of Hope” Fundraiser, in which the church is raffling off this fire ring, which will be filled with a multitude of camping supplies, such as a grilling set, a WVU mini basketball, and even UNO cards.

“It has designs of the West Virginia scenes that you would see around our mountains.” Carrie Justus said. “Bears, mountains, trees. It goes all the way around.”

The fundraiser started Sunday night and has already generated over $1,000 in donations.

The Justus’s also told 5 News that they are grateful for the support of their small but mighty church community.

For more on how to donate, you can email Carrie Justus at cjjustuswvu@gmail.com, Randy Justus at randyljustus@gmail.com, and Sandra Berkshire Campbell at sandrakcampbell@comcast.net

You can make your donations to paypal.me/randyandcarriejustus.

