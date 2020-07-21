MOV Health Department urges students to make appointments for vaccinations

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Concern over the pandemic has not diminished the need for students of all ages to get their usual pre-and-during school vaccinations.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says pre-schoolers, seventh graders and 12th graders eventually headed to college need three different levels of shots.

The health department’s Sixth Street offices in downtown Parkersburg and hosting the annual vaccination and dental screenings this Friday, July 24th, and on August 7th.

The difference this year, says Clinical Services Director Rebecca Eaton, is those screenings are available by appointment only.

”We cannot have the large walk-ins that we’ve had in the past,” Eaton explains. “Last year, we had one day with 50 people; kids that needed to be immunized the day before school. We can’t do that, not with COVID. So people have to come in for an appointment.”

Eaton says incoming college students need to be vaccinated for meningitis, something that has claimed the lives of increasing numbers of students in recent years.

You can make appointments by calling the health department at (304) 485-7374, extension 123 or 124, for vaccinations, or extension 106 to schedule dental screenings.

The health department says primary and secondary students need to be vaccinated, regardless of whether they’re going back to the classroom or taking courses virtually.

