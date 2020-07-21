Advertisement

MOV Health Department urges students to make appointments for vaccinations

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -Concern over the pandemic has not diminished the need for students of all ages to get their usual pre-and-during school vaccinations.

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says pre-schoolers, seventh graders and 12th graders eventually headed to college need three different levels of shots.

The health department’s Sixth Street offices in downtown Parkersburg and hosting the annual vaccination and dental screenings this Friday, July 24th, and on August 7th.

The difference this year, says Clinical Services Director Rebecca Eaton, is those screenings are available by appointment only.

”We cannot have the large walk-ins that we’ve had in the past,” Eaton explains. “Last year, we had one day with 50 people; kids that needed to be immunized the day before school. We can’t do that, not with COVID. So people have to come in for an appointment.”

Eaton says incoming college students need to be vaccinated for meningitis, something that has claimed the lives of increasing numbers of students in recent years.

You can make appointments by calling the health department at (304) 485-7374, extension 123 or 124, for vaccinations, or extension 106 to schedule dental screenings.

The health department says primary and secondary students need to be vaccinated, regardless of whether they’re going back to the classroom or taking courses virtually.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta and Wood County Legion teams face off

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sixth Annual Red Cross Blood Blitz

Updated: 12 hours ago

Safety

6th Annual Red Cross Blood Blitz offering COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Mid Ohio Valley Red Cross Blood Blitz is offering COVID-19 antibody tests

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bella Oldaker

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Who pays for COVID-19 testing?

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

Crime

Seats of Honor Memorial vandalized at Southwood Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Seats of Honor at Southwood Park were vandalized over the weekend

News

Westbrook Health Services receives $300,000 in funding for prevention programs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Westbrook Health Services receives $300,000 in funding for prevention programs and mental health programs

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

Updated: 13 hours ago