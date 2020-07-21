Obituary: Carolyn Jean (Maze) Liston

Carolyn Jean (Maze) Liston , 73, of Belpre, OH passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born on October 19, 1946 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Edward and Wanda (West) Maze. Carolyn was a 1964 graduate of Belpre High School. She continued her schooling and became a licensed cosmologist where she worked at Maxine’s Beauty Shop. She later went to work for Doctors Lofty, Hill & Randolph, which became River City Eyecare, as a contact lens specialist for over 38 years.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jack Liston of Belpre. Together they had 2 sons, Rick Liston (Kathleen) of Chagrin Falls and Brian Liston (Melissa) of Little Hocking. Carolyn had 4 grandchildren, Nicholas Liston of Cincinnati, Tyler Liston (Kylee) of Fleming, Kate Liston of Little Hocking and Lauren Liston of Chagrin Falls. Each of the grandchildren held a special place in her heart and brought her great joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister-in-law, Cynthia Maze. She is also survived by her 2 sisters, Katherine Smeeks (Gary) of Coolville and Rebecca Rowland (Dan) of Belpre, her 3 brothers, Carl Maze (Jan) of Belpre, Kenny Maze (Tammy) of Belpre and Jeff Maze, Belpre, 1 sister-in-law, Barbra Diane Gardner (Gene) of Naples, FL and many nieces and nephews.

Carolyn attended Porterfield Baptist Church. She enjoyed flowers, cooking and spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. Carolyn never met a stranger. She was sweet, kind and compassionate to everyone. Due to COVID, no services or visitation will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation at their website, https://pancreasfoundation.org/ .

Online condolences can be sent to the family @ www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

