Obituary: Cecil Able Morgan

Cecil Able Morgan, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away July 19th, 2020 at The Arbors in Marietta, OH. He was born August 9th, 1937, a son to the late Abe and Lettie Morgan. Cecil served in the US Army as a Ham Radio Operator and Morse Code Technician, a position in which he was immensely proud.

Surviving Cecil is his son Carl L. Morgan; daughters Connie Waggoner (Harvey) and April Shepherd (David); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son Cecil A. Morgan Jr., and his wife Mildred L Morgan.

The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Cecil at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.