Obituary: Charles E. “Charlie” Wilson

Charles E. “Charlie” Wilson, 76, of Saint Marys, WV passed away Friday,July 17, 2020 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 11, 1943 in Doddridge County, WV, a son of the lateDelbert and Madge Williams Wilson. Charlie was retired from UnionCarbide with over 36 years of service and worked at Lowes in Marietta.

Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Patty Morrison Wilson; his children,Richard “Rick” Wilson (Ann) of Pilot Mt, NC and Sebrina Wilson ofFayetteville, NC; and his grandchildren, Andrew, Alec and A.J. Wilson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience ofthe family due to Covid-19. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and CremationServices, Vienna is honored to serve the Wilson family.

