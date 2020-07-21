Obituary: Elizabeth Beall Nutter

Elizabeth Beall Nutter, 80, of Parkersburg, WV died on November 8, 2019 in her home. She was born in Grantsville, WV a daughter of the late Lina Nicholas Beall and Woodrow Beall.

Liz refused to do or be anything ordinary. Most people would even call her extra-ordinary. While working for the Girl Scouts in the early 70′s, Liz created Camp Echo- summer camp designed for children and adults with disabilities- which continues to this day as part of the Wood County Society. Liz is also well-known for her church activities. She directed several district and conference camps, led the local church choir, and put on the monumental Boar’s Head production at St. Andrew’s UMC. More recently, Liz focused her attention on her fiber art. She has been recognized in several ways for the creativity and quality of her work. She was featured in American Quilter, a national quilting magazine, for a unique wall hanging. She was also honored to create a quilt that hung at the US Embassy in Benin, Africa for several years.

She is survived by her brother John Beall of Wilmington, NC; son Robert Nutter and wife Jacqueline Marks Nutter of Arlington, VA; son Brian Nutter and wife Rebekah Pinnick Nutter of Wilmore, KY; two grandchildren Sarah and Joshua; and a cat named Blackie. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Franklin Beall.

The family would like to thank her loving neighbors for making it possible for her to continue living independently to the end. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Liz’s artwork will be on display at Artsbridge in Parkersburg, WV during the month of September.

A celebration of life will be held in Parkersburg on September 12. More information is available through the Liz Nutter Remembrance Facebook group.

