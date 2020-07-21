Obituary: Leslie Dotson Jr. “Les”

Leslie Dotson Jr. “Les”, 83, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed from this Earth to his forever home in Heaven on Monday, July 20, 2020.

He was a firm believer in Jesus. Les is survived by his wife, Debbie, whom he spent the last 24 years of his life loving; his children, Kellie Crew of Parkersburg, Mike Dotson (Carol) of Nashville, TN and Steve Dotson (Barb) of Parkersburg; along with the mother of his children, Jeanie Dotson of Parkersburg; sisters, Sue Dotson and Miriam Estes both of Florida; several grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; and Justin Harrison of Elizabeth, WV (Newark) whom he raised as his own son; Les will be greatly missed by his two friends, Dave Dunn and Gene Duckworth.

Les was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie F. Dotson Sr. and Evelyn Elizabeth Shields Dotson; and one brother, John Dotson.

Per Les’s request there will be no visitation or services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.