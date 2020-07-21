Obituary: Reynaldo “Rey” Rivera Jr.

Reynaldo “Rey” Rivera Jr., 54, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sistersville Center in Sisterville, WV.

Despite a long, hard fought battle with Huntington's disease, Rey lived life to the fullest with a mission to always keep those around him laughing. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a positive way in spite of the many challenges he faced himself. His smile will be greatly missed but will forever be in our hearts.

Rey was born and lived in Del Rio, Texas before moving to Parkersburg, WV in 1991. He is survived by his father, Reynaldo Rivera Sr.; 3 daughters, Ashley Buskirk, Kimberly Retzer and Casey Alicea; one son, Matthew Buskirk; 3 brothers, Danny Rivera, Roland Rivera and Angel Rivera; 2 sisters, Michelle Rivera and Carmen Rivera; 9 grandchildren; and a close friend, Missy Parsons.

He is proceeded in death by his mother, Maria Gloria Rivera; his daughter, Savannah Seaford; and Mother-In-Law, Leslie Buskirk.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no visitation or services. The family has decided on a private viewing and cremation. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2333 Pike St, south Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

Your fond stories or memories of Rey can be shared online at www.lamberttatman.com.

