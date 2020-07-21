Advertisement

Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Nursing homes in Ohio have given permission to allow outdoor visitations for the residents.

These visitations will be going by appointment and those that will be scheduled will have to go through a screening process. Some of this includes a questionnaire and checking of their temperature.

Those that will be attending will have to follow social distancing protocol and are required to wear a mask. It’s a lot of steps, but many of the residents are to see their loved ones after so much time away due to the pandemic.

If we couldn’t see anybody or see our family for two or three months at a time it would create hardship on us. And so, the availability of visits certainly has gone a long way to meet that social need that each of the residents has. And I think that the biggest thing is for families to take advantage of that visitation as much as they possibly can.

Brian Casey, Belpre Landing Regional Director of Operations

Health departments in Washington County say they are looking into other ways of providing more visitation protection for those in nursing homes.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta and Wood County Legion teams face off

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sixth Annual Red Cross Blood Blitz

Updated: 12 hours ago

Safety

6th Annual Red Cross Blood Blitz offering COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Mid Ohio Valley Red Cross Blood Blitz is offering COVID-19 antibody tests

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bella Oldaker

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Who pays for COVID-19 testing?

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago

Crime

Seats of Honor Memorial vandalized at Southwood Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Seats of Honor at Southwood Park were vandalized over the weekend

News

Westbrook Health Services receives $300,000 in funding for prevention programs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Westbrook Health Services receives $300,000 in funding for prevention programs and mental health programs

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

Updated: 13 hours ago