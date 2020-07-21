Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Nursing homes in Ohio have given permission to allow outdoor visitations for the residents.

These visitations will be going by appointment and those that will be scheduled will have to go through a screening process. Some of this includes a questionnaire and checking of their temperature.

Those that will be attending will have to follow social distancing protocol and are required to wear a mask. It’s a lot of steps, but many of the residents are to see their loved ones after so much time away due to the pandemic.

If we couldn’t see anybody or see our family for two or three months at a time it would create hardship on us. And so, the availability of visits certainly has gone a long way to meet that social need that each of the residents has. And I think that the biggest thing is for families to take advantage of that visitation as much as they possibly can.

Health departments in Washington County say they are looking into other ways of providing more visitation protection for those in nursing homes.

