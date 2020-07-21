Advertisement

OU student sentenced to 3 years in prison for sexual battery

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - An Ohio University student from Paulding County, Ohio, was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday after being convicted of sexual battery of a fellow student. prosecutors said.

Quinton J. Harper, 22, of Payne, Ohio, appeared before Judge George P. McCarthy in Athens County Common Pleas Court.

According to the Athens County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Harper engaged in sexual activity with a fellow student knowing that the person was substantially impaired.

Harper was also ordered to register as a Tier III sex offender, which requires registration every 90 days for life, prosecutors said.

