Parkersburg Area Community Foundation accepting applications for fall grants

Non-profit organizations encouraged to apply
By Angel Thompson
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area community foundation is offering community action grants to nonprofits in the community that address important community needs such as education, arts, substance abuse and inclusivity.

The community foundation is also offering the grants for organizations helping with COVID-19.

”I think it’s more important than ever that we have resources available for the community as we all know many of our nonprofits are struggling right now,” said Marian Clowes, PACF, associate director for community leadership. Many of them have more people that need services at the same time, they have some decrease in revenue because they had to cancel fundraising events or cancel programs and a variety of things.”

To be eligible for the grant, the organization must be a non-profit organization or a public entity like a public school or county commission. The organization must be providing services in the region that the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation services including 10 counties in West Virginia and Washington County, Ohio.

The deadline to apply for the grant September 15th and you can fill out an application pacfwv.com. For more information contact the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation at 304-428-4438.

