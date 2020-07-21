Seats of Honor Memorial vandalized at Southwood Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) -

On Saturday, Parkersburg residents noticed that the Seats of Honor benches at Southwood Park were vandalized, the morning of the Back the Blue Rally in downtown Parkersburg.

The Seats of Honor memorial is dedicated to local first-responders, and the benches were primarily covered in anti-police profanity and acronyms.

City council member Sharon Kuhl oversees the Seats of Honor memorial, and questioned the supervision of the suspects involved in the vandalism.

“I am not understanding,” said Kuhl. “If you’re kids, where are the parents? Why don’t they know where their kids are at 4 o’clock in the morning?”

The reward started at $200 for information on the suspects, but the community has pitched in, and the reward was most recently over $1400.

Parkersburg Police is assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.