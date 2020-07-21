Advertisement

Trump says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I wish her well’

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By AADMAR MADHANI
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered sympathetic words to Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime companion of Jeffrey Epstein who stands accused of facilitating the abuse of girls by the now-deceased sex offender.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said when asked about Maxwell during a news conference.

Maxwell, 58, was denied bail last week and is to remain behind bars as she awaits trial on charges she recruited girls for the financier to sexually abuse more than two decades ago. The British socialite was a romantic partner of Epstein, who killed himself in prison several weeks after being charged with sex trafficking.

An indictment alleged that Maxwell groomed the victims to endure sexual abuse and was sometimes there when Epstein abused them. It also alleged she lied during a 2016 deposition in a civil case.

Epstein associated over the years with many high-profile figures in politics and business, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew of Britain and the retail mogul Leslie Wexner.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach,” Trump said of Maxwell.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of procuring a person under 18 for prostitution and felony solicitation of prostitution. He served 13 months, most of it on work release program at a county jail.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

‘Very frightening’: Opposition grows to US agents in cities

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Far from tamping down the unrest, the presence of federal agents on the streets of progressive Portland — and particularly allegations they have whisked people away in unmarked cars without probable cause — has energized two months of nightly protests.

National

GRAPHIC: Suspect charged with attempted murder in attack on 7-year-old boy from Calif.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
Police say the severity of the 7-year-old's injuries initially led them to believe the attack had been a hit-and-run.

National Politics

China says US orders it to close its consulate in Houston

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU
The U.S. said Wednesday that it has ordered China to close its consulate in Houston “to protect American intellectual property and American’s private information.”

National

GRAPHIC: Boy, 7, suffers massive head injury from ‘random attack’ while walking home in Calif.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police called the attack "deliberate" and "very vicious." The suspect, who lives in the same area as the victim, is charged with attempted murder.

National

Teen, 17, remembers parents who died from COVID-19 as accomplished, hard-working

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.

Latest News

National

Oregon officials sue over protesters arrested by federal law enforcement

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The lawsuits allege the federal officers are blocking Oregonians' rights to free speech and assembly. They also request officers only be allowed to police federal personnel or property.

Coronavirus

New York teen loses both parents to COVID-19 within a month

Updated: 3 hours ago
A teenager from New York, his older sister and his parents all caught the coronavirus, starting in early March. After months of battling, his parents died within a month of each other, leaving the two children orphaned.

National

Aurora City Council launches investigation into death of Elijah McClain

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
McClain, a 23-year-old Black man, died after police used a chokehold to subdue him last August and sedated him with the drug ketamine.

National Politics

White House threatens defense bill veto over Confederate base name changes

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Matthew Daly
The White House issued a statement expressing “serious concerns” about multiple provisions of the bill, including the renaming of some military institutions and limitations on the use of funds for Afghanistan that the White House said would constrain the president’s authority.

National

Police: 14 injured after shooting outside Chicago funeral home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By HERBERT G. MCCANN
A person of interest was being questioned Tuesday night, but no arrests had been made.

National

Tropical depression expected to strengthen in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: 7 hours ago
The depression could set a record for the earliest named seventh tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season if it strengthens into Tropical Storm Gonzalo before Friday.