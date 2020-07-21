Westbrook Health Services receives $300,000 in funding for prevention programs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Westbrook Health Services is awarded $300,000 to help with prevention programs.

The organizations provides services to residents in 8 counties in the state including Wood County.

Eric Limegrover is the chief clinical officer at Westbrook Health Services says the money will help with prevention programs for school age children as substance abuse usage and overdose numbers in the area continue to spike.

“School age children starting with elementary school, but definitely targeting middle, high school,and college students but also working to try to primary care facilities, public health departments with evidence based curriculum to try to improve their knowledge about substances and try to decrease the likelihood that they will try them at early ages,” said Eric Limegrover, Westbrook Health Services, chief clinical officer.

Limegrover says it is important to engage students before they get access to substances; there will be a better chance of them not getting on substances and preventing at-risk behavior.

“The funding will focus on specific areas of nicotine which will also include vaping; prevention services around stimulants which could be whether it’s stimulant medications such as Adderall or Ritalin or methamphetamines,” said Limegrover. Also, to continue to fight against the opioid epidemic.”

Virtual services will also be available due to the pandemic.

For more information, contact 304-485-1721.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.