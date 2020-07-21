Advertisement

Wood County teachers: schools progressing on preparing for September opening

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - While there’s concern about whether West Virginia schools can open for the fall on time-and safely-local teacher groups believe, so far, preparations are going smoothly.

September 8 is the date Governor Jim Justice has targeted for the return of students to classrooms.

Representatives of Wood County teacher groups believe the school system is meeting that schedule.

They also believe that, if necessary, those plans could be altered.

”We have a plan in place that is flexible, in that it has a stop light system,” says Sonya Ashby, a vice-president with the Wood County Federation of Teachers. “If things get more difficult on the COVID side, we can go to red, if things start easing up on the COVID side, we can go to green.”

“Everybody wants kids to be in school; that’s the best place to learn,” says AFT member and teacher Greg Merrit. “But we want to keep every bit of science at the forefront, that employees and students are safe.”>

Bruce Boston, President of the Wood County Education Association, told us he hopes there will be enough personal protective gear available for both teachers and students.

“We don’t want to rush things, to go five days a week,” Boston added. “We need to take our time and see how the numbers work out.”

Both teacher groups believe at least some students and parents will choose to continue learning virtually, as all students have done since March.

