Advertisement

WVU students face fines for no virus test

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline if they fail to meet COVID-19 testing and education requirements before returning to campus.

The university said it began sending registration emails on Monday for the free coronavirus test to students on the Morgantown campus.

Testing is required for all students and employees.

Students also must complete a virus-education course before returning to campus. Students who fails to do so will have $250 added to their account and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Students also will face discipline for failing to wear a mask on campus.

The fall semester is scheduled to start on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Marietta and Wood County Legion teams face off

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sixth Annual Red Cross Blood Blitz

Updated: 12 hours ago

Safety

6th Annual Red Cross Blood Blitz offering COVID-19 antibody tests

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The annual Mid Ohio Valley Red Cross Blood Blitz is offering COVID-19 antibody tests

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Bella Oldaker

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Who pays for COVID-19 testing?

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

Crime

Seats of Honor Memorial vandalized at Southwood Park

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Wilson
The Seats of Honor at Southwood Park were vandalized over the weekend

News

Westbrook Health Services receives $300,000 in funding for prevention programs

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Angel Thompson
Westbrook Health Services receives $300,000 in funding for prevention programs and mental health programs

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Ohio nursing homes giving outdoor visitation to their residents

Updated: 13 hours ago