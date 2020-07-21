WVU students face fines for no virus test

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia University students will face penalties and discipline if they fail to meet COVID-19 testing and education requirements before returning to campus.

The university said it began sending registration emails on Monday for the free coronavirus test to students on the Morgantown campus.

Testing is required for all students and employees.

Students also must complete a virus-education course before returning to campus. Students who fails to do so will have $250 added to their account and will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct.

Students also will face discipline for failing to wear a mask on campus.

The fall semester is scheduled to start on Aug. 19.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.