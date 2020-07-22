Belpre Schools approve re-entry plan

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

During Monday evening’s Board of Education meeting, Belpre City Schools approved a new re-entry plan for the upcoming school year.

The measure was passed 3-0.

The plan hinges on where Washington County stands in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. Currently, at a level 2, their plan is to have students come for in-person learning five days a week. That will also be the case if Washington County goes back down to a level 1 advisory.

If the county goes to a higher level, the learning will be hybrid, or completely virtual.

Parents have the option of sending their children to school, or let them learn at home depending on if they feel their child would be safe.

Simply put, if students are feeling sick, they should not come to school, especially with a virus possibly lingering around.

“Superintendents always say, ‘if your child is sick, please keep them at home,' and that has never been more important than this year,” said Jeff Greenley, Superintendent of Belpre Schools. “I think the more vigilant we all are as families and you know observing symptoms in the morning and at night, and giving it more time before students come back is paramount this year.”

Belpre Schools are still planning to open on August 24.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.