Family home damaged, keepsakes ruined in Parkersburg fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - A local family lost their home to a fire Tuesday night, and while no one was hurt, the house which held many memories was heavily damaged by fire, smoke, and water.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says the blaze was likely an accident, appearing to have started from an electrical problem.

The homeowner, Rodney Gibson, says the fire mostly damaged the bedroom, however there is significant smoke and water damage throughout the house. Despite the damage, he hopes to rebuild.

“It’s deeply saddening. This house belonged to my wife’s grandfather, who raised her from the time she was an infant child, until she’s in her upper 40s now. It has a lot of sentimental value to it. That’s why I’m saying to get it cleaned up and cleaned out and get started on restoring it,” said Gibson. “It’s definitely salvageable.”

Gibson’s daughters Megan Gibson and Ashley Shaw were among many people helping to clean up the damage. Like their parents, the home holds a special place in their hearts. They grew up in the house and their children spend a lot of time there too.

“My mom grew up here since she was six months old. When I was brought home from the hospital I was brought here. My 15 year-old daughter, when I had her, we lived here. This has been passed down for generations from my mom’s grandparents to her,” said Megan Gibson.

All those generations accumulated a lot of pictures and keepsakes which Shaw and Gibson say were mostly destroyed.

“My grandfather’s guns were in there, all our pictures from growing up to graduation, everything,” said Megan Gibson.

However, Megan says she was lucky to find at least one memory in the ashes; a picture of her family from 15 years ago.

“This was such an amazing thing to find, because our whole childhood memories are gone,” said Megan Gibson.

Unfortunately, Megan and Ashley say their parents didn’t have insurance on the house, so it will have to be repaired out-of-pocket. But, their dad plans on rebuilding, hopefully with the help of family members who work in construction.

“We’re going to try to clean up and get everything out that we can and try to rebuild,” said Megan Gibson.

“We just want to say to the people, hold your families tight, because everything can be lost in a minute,” said Ashley Shaw.

