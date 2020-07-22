Advertisement

Former WVU-P professor dies at 83

Dr. Bernard Allen
Dr. Bernard Allen(The Allen family)
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WTAP) - Dr. Bernard “Bernie” Lee Allen, Ph.D. passed away in his home Wednesday at age 83. Dr. Allen was born in Kincheloe, Harrison County, West Virginia. He worked many yeas as a dedicated educator.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration at West Virginia University in 1959, a Master of Arts degree in Philosophy at Southern Illinois University in 1964, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in History at WVU in 1971.

He began his decades-long teaching career in 1963 at Weston High School and later went on to teach at West Virginia University at Parkersburg (WVU-P), Horry Georgetown Technical College, and Coastal Carolina University.

He authored four books, including including Parkersburg: A Bicentennial History; The Wood County Poor Farm Property: A Brief History, 1798-1986;Compassion: A History of the Henry Logan Children’s Home (Established 1884);and Where It All Began: The Story of the People and Places Where the Oil and Gas Industry Began - West Virginia and Southeastern Ohio (co-authored with David L. McKain).

Dr. Allen was selected as the state of West Virginia’s Professor of the Year by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching in 1996, when he was serving as a Professor of History and Philosophy at WVU-P. He was also a West Virginia Army National Guard veteran and he worked to get Parkersburg High School–Washington Avenue Historic District listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.

Funeral services will be held privately at Goldfinch Funeral Home in South Carolina. Those interested in sharing online condolences are asked to to so at the funeral home’s website.

Dr. Bernard Allen in classroom
Dr. Bernard Allen in classroom(The Allen family)

