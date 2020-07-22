How about some Cheez-Its with your wine?
National Wine and Cheese Day is Saturday
Published: Jul. 22, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) – The folks who make Cheez-Its are out with a new pairing just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day.
A limited-edition Cheez-It and wine package goes on sale Thursday.
It includes a three-liter box of rosé and plenty of Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers. The wine is from a company called Original House Wine.
