MonPower schedules outages in Vienna

VIENNA, W.Va (WTAP) -MonPower has announced planned power outages for parts of Vienna on Thursday.

The first outage will affect customers in the areas of 9th Avenue, 39th Street, Grand Central Avenue and Heather Glen Drive.

Power will be off between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The second outage will affect customers in the areas of 12th Avenue, 30th Street and 31st Streets.

It will be between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The final outage will affect customers in the vicinity of 47th Street, Central Drive and Grand Central Avenue in Parkersburg and Vienna.

Power will be off between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

These service interruptions are needed while crews upgrade facilities.

