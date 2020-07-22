Bonnie Lea (Jarvis) Ellison, 87, of Orma, WV gained her angel wings on July 20, 2020 at home surrounded by loving family after an extended illness.

She was born in Calhoun County, WV on November 24, 1932, a daughter of the late Calvin S. and Grace (Bailey) Jarvis.

She was from a family of 17 children, 15 of which raised families of their own.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Cecil, Dessie, Maysel, baby girl, Nell, Curt, Winnie Mae, and Gary; son-in-law Roger Moore.

She is survived by siblings Madeline Hardway of Chelyan, WV; Bill Jarvis of Charleston, WV; and Charter Jarvis of Chloe, WV.

On November 7, 1949 she married Jennings Paul Ellison, they celebrated 65 years of marriage before his death in January 2015.

She will be greatly missed by her children Steve (Karen) Ellison, Betty Moore, Clifford (Betty) Ellison of Orma, WV, and Pamela (Paul) Jones of Berea, KY; grandchildren Rodney Ellison, Brian (Christy) Bailey, Amy Watkins, Ryan and Tyler Ellison, Kristi (Scott) Falconberry, Kevin (Meredith) Jones, and Keith (Vanya) Jones; 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Bonnie loved her family very much, was a wonderful, caring, and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, doing word search puzzles, embroidery work and reading her Bible as her health allowed.

She was a member of Minnora Methodist Church.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Hickman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Ellison Family Cemetery on the homeplace at Orma, WV.

The family wishes to extend appreciation to Housecalls Hospice for their loving care of Bonnie especially nurses Sydney, Patty, Barbie, and Amber.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

